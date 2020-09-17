WWE Superstar Lince Dorado unmasks and sends a cryptic post

WWE Superstar and member of Lucha House Party, Lince Dorado has recently sent a cryptic post via his Instagram account. In the post, he has taken off his mask and is holding it in his hands.

Lince Dorado has further captioned the post with "Goodbye," teasing something big. Possibly a change in character or leaving his faction.

You can check out his Instagram post here:

Lince Dorado also made the following statement:

“Wow so many people who never comment/liked on my post unless ya see something negative. Shame on you! To the true supporters, one love! Everyone else, good freaking bye!”

Lince Dorado in WWE

After competing on the independent circuit and promotions like Chikara, Lince Dorado made his WWE debut as part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016. While he was eliminated from the tournament in the second round, WWE signed Lince Dorado in July 2016.

He soon joined the Cruiserweight division on Monday Night RAW, and later started appearing on 205 Live where he also challenged for the Cruiserweight Championship, unsuccessfully.

WWE then paired him up with Kalisto and Gran Metalik in 2018, forming the Lucha House Party. The faction was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown at the 2019 WWE Draft.

Random thought but Lince Dorado is the best member of the Lucha house party pic.twitter.com/F2rrmUIJtz — MiniKeys🌸エジプト王 (@JungleShirai) September 11, 2020

Lucha House Party has recently been witnessing a tough time as WWE has teased friction between the members.

It is to be seen whether this post from Lince Dorado leads to a change in direction for him, possibly him losing his mask and debuting a new character.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates on the situation.