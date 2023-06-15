WWE Superstar lists Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles as wrestlers he wants to face

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland has revealed his list of top names he would like to face in the company, including Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles.

The Brawling Brutes member opened up about numerous top superstars he hopes to meet inside the ring during his interview with Cultaholic. Holland noted that the current roster is stacked with several talented superstars and labeled it 'quite scary.'

Holland said he would like to lock horns with the likes of Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and his real-life friend, Drew McIntyre. He also expressed interest in someday facing LA Knight and fellow Brawling Brutes member Butch. He was quoted as saying:

"It is hard to pick because there is so much talent now that I want to test my mettle against. From Brock Lesnar to AJ Styles to Bobby Lashley to even Drew [McIntyre] to LA Knight to even Butch. I want to face Butch at some point. The talent is so abundant it’s quite scary, to be honest. We are spoiled." [9:21 - 9:45]

Holland recently shared an update on Drew McIntyre's potential return to WWE. The Scottish Warrior last appeared at WrestleMania and is reportedly still negotiating his contract renewal. Although Holland is not sure when McIntyre will return, he is confident that the former world champion will be back.

WWE has reportedly picked a date for Drew McIntyre's return

Recent reports have claimed that WWE has seemingly picked a date for Drew McIntyre's much-awaited return. The creative team is heavily pushing for him to come back in time for the Money in the Bank premium live vent, which will take place in London on July 1.

McIntyre is one of the biggest European WWE Superstars and is widely regarded as a massive draw for events in the United Kingdom. Reports suggest that McIntyre could return to SmackDown before MITB 2023, but no other details of the potential creative plans have been confirmed. Several fans hope the former world champion will undergo a character change and return as a heel.

