WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently provided an update on her WrestleMania 39 gear.

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez faced Emma and Tegan Nox for a qualifying match. Despite putting in immense effort to be a part of WrestleMania 39, Nox and Emma lost the bout after Morgan hit Emma with an Oblivion and picked up the win.

Morgan and Raquel thus made their way to the Women's WrestleMania Showcase match.

Taking to Twitter, a fan recently showcased her excitement as she asked Morgan about her WrestleMania gear.

Responding to her, Morgan reacted in an honest fashion as she mentioned that she has been under a lot of stress and mental anguish while figuring out her gear.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

Liv Morgan opened up about her admiration towards Lita

Liv Morgan recently opened up about her admiration towards WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

As part of an interview on USA Network, Morgan recalled the time she began to be in awe of Lita. She mentioned that from her childhood days, she was able to see herself through the WWE Hall of Famer.

Morgan detailed:

"When I saw this fiery woman with red hair and baggy pants and sneakers and she's wrestling the boys, I literally saw myself in her because I was wearing baggy pants and sneakers and wrestling my brothers in my backyard.

When I watched her on TV I felt like she could be my best friend and I just saw myself in her. I have loved her ever since. When I was about 12 I met her really quickly at a signing and I was wearing this little army onesie and she told me she could tell by my style that I was a fan of hers."

Morgan further added that although she didn't speak to Lita about it, her interaction with the latter made her become who she is today.

"I've actually never said that to Lita yet. But that interaction stuck with me and shaped me and that's something I want to be able to give back to fans — the feeling that I could be their best friend," added Liv Morgan.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for the 28-year-old.

