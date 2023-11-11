WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently opened up on her debut movie, named The Kill Room.

At the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Morgan, alongside her partner Raquel Rodriguez, faced Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which they won successfully. Eventually, the duo lost the title on July 17, episode of Monday Night RAW against the team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

After that, Morgan was on a hiatus from the company due to her injury and her involvement with another project outside WWE. During her time off from the company, the former SmackDown Women's Champion played a role in her debut movie, The Kill Room.

Taking to social media, Morgan mentioned how grateful she is to get the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the cinema world.

"An opportunity I never thought I’d have & am so grateful for 🙏 Being apart of a film with such an iconic cast still has me shook y’all 😂🥹 This experience was so much fun & I can’t wait for more. Thank you to everyone that made this even remotely possible for me 🙏 @jylevine @yaleproductions @nicolpaone @wwe @thecjperry 🫶✨🫶✨ Go watch The Kill Room y’all 😜," wrote Liv.

Raquel Rodriguez had previously shared an update regarding Liv Morgan's return

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez had previously shared an update regarding her tag team partner, Liv Morgan's recovery

While speaking in an interview with Dallas Morning News, Rodriguez stated that although she is not quite sure when Morgan would return to in-ring competition, the latter is recovering well from her injury.

Rodriguez also mentioned how terribly she misses her tag team partner and wishes her to return to the main roster soon.

“Yeah, I’ve talked to Liv. She’s doing great. She’s really recovering well. She’s in very good spirits, and of course, she’s very, very anxious to come back. I don’t have a specific date of when she’ll be back. We’re all waiting for her. I know, I miss her terribly. So I’m very excited for that. But I feel like time has been flying, and she’s just been on it, on her recovery. So I would assume she’d be back sooner rather than later. And probably before any of us can really imagine," she said.

It would be exciting to see what Liv Morgan makes her return inside the squared circle.

