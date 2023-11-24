WWE Superstar looks almost unrecognizable in Thanksgiving photo following recent return after 856 days

On the occasion of Thanksgiving 2023, a WWE Superstar shared a picture of herself on social media in which she looks almost unrecognizable.

The star in question is none other than Xia Li who has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2017 but has yet to bag gold. The Chinese wrestler recently returned to in-ring action on NXT TV after 856 days.

Li faced Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship on November 21, 2023. Her match against the current women's champion was her first singles competition on NXT TV since July 20, 2021, when she faced Raquel Rodriguez for the title.

Unfortunately, the 35-year-old star could not beat Valkyria for the title on the NXT show. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Li also faced veteran Becky Lynch, with the latter taking home the win.

Inspired by the formidable warriors of ancient China, the 35-year-old WWE Superstar enters the ring wielding weaponry and a menacing black paint design on her eyes, showcasing the true spirit of a combatant.

Stripping away her in-ring moniker, Xia Li shared a Thanksgiving photo that revealed a side of her to which wrestling fans were unaccustomed, as she looked unrecognizable.

"Happy Thanksgiving.🍁🦃😊," she wrote.

Check out the star's post below:

Wrestling veteran believes WWE should sign a deal with another promotion instead of pushing stars like Xia Li

Veteran wrestling personality Vince Russo has proposed an unconventional strategy for the future of WWE. He has suggested that the promotion form an alliance with IMPACT Wrestling to bring back legends like Bully Ray and Mickie James.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned featuring stars like James or Bully Ray would be far better than pushing Xia Li.

"There are established wrestlers over in IMPACT Wrestling, bro. That would be more freaking interesting. You would rather see Xia Li and Becky Lynch rather than Mickie James and Becky Lynch? I wouldn’t. Seriously, if your problem is you can't get anybody over then bring in people that are over for a month."

Check out the full video below:

While the Chinese star failed to win the NXT Women's Championship, it remains to be seen who will be Li's next challenger on the main roster.

What did you think of the WWE Superstar's Thanksgiving photo? Sound off in the comments section below.