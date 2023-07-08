WWE Superstar loses to Edge in debut match; Hall of Famer sends message immediately after on SmackDown

A WWE Superstar lost his debut match to Edge but received a message from the Hall of Famer on SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Edge made his return after almost two months on the Grayson Waller Effect. After a back and forth between both men, the Rated R Superstar informed Waller that they both had a match later on in the night.

Waller had a good match against the WWE Hall of Famer and took him to his limits. He was in control for the first half of this match and showed he belonged in the ring with someone like the former WWE Champion. However, the Aussie icon was no match for the Rated R Superstar who was able to put him away with a spear.

Following the match, Edge got on the mic and told Waller that he swam tonight. This was in reference to the Rated R Superstar telling Grayson Waller earlier in the night that it was time for him to sink or swim.

This acknowledgment from the WWE Hall of Famer could do wonders for Waller's career as well as his future in the company.

