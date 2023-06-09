WWE Superstar on a losing streak for nearly all of 2023 reportedly set to continue feud with AJ Styles

AJ Styles is reportedly set to continue his feud against a WWE Superstar who has been on a losing streak for most of 2023.

Prior to his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions, Karrion Kross called out Styles using one of his tarot cards.

The two men even faced each other on the final SmackDown before Night of Champions where Styles defeated Kross. While it looked like they may end their feud, that may not be the case anymore.

According to BWE, who tweeted out on their private Twitter account, Styles is reportedly set to continue his feud with Karrion Kross on SmackDown this week.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Karrion Kross is coming for AJ Styles, I see.



That, and teasing a future feud with Grayson Waller, basically confirms he's staying on SmackDown and not going to RAW right?



...



So then what happens if he wins the world title next Saturday? 🤔



#SmackDown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hmm.Karrion Kross is coming for AJ Styles, I see.That, and teasing a future feud with Grayson Waller, basically confirms he's staying on SmackDown and not going to RAW right?...So then what happens if he wins the world title next Saturday? 🤔 Hmm.Karrion Kross is coming for AJ Styles, I see. That, and teasing a future feud with Grayson Waller, basically confirms he's staying on SmackDown and not going to RAW right?...So then what happens if he wins the world title next Saturday? 🤔 #SmackDown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Rn3QNxMiZj

Karrion Kross has been on a bit of a losing streak this year. His last televised win came against Rey Mysterion on the February 24 episode of SmackDown. Kross will definitely have a point to prove in this rivalry since he hasn't done much since his return.

Ken Anderson called AJ Styles the best wrestler in the world

AJ Styles has been one of the most fluid in-ring performers in the world of professional wrestlers. Although he may not have won as many world titles as John Cena or Randy Orton, Styles is widely considered the best wrestler in the world amongst his peers.

Even former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson admitted that Styles was the best wrestler in the world when he appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast.

"I have actually wrestled AJ a lot when I was in IMPACT Wrestling, when I was with TNA. I'll still say, for my money, AJ Styles is the best wrestler in the world. He's so versatile, he can wrestle, work with anybody," said Ken Anderson. [23:50 - 24:11]

Styles may not have won a world title in years but that doesn't take anything away from his in-ring ability. Styles' versatility makes him a treat to watch for the wrestling fans.

What do you think about AJ Styles feuding with Karrion Kross? Sound off in the comments section.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes