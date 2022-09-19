Former Retribution member Mace compares his current gimmick to his previous one in WWE

WWE Superstar Mace (real name Brennan Williams) has compared his current character to his previous gimmick as part of Retribution.

The Maximum Male Models (MMM) member's first wrestling role in the company came as part of a group of rioters with masks. As each member was given comic book-esque names, the 6' 8" tall rookie was named Mace. He usually worked in tag team matches along with fellow member T-Bar (Dominik Dijakovic).

As the faction fizzled out, Mace's rebranding was probably the most severe. He was cast as a model working under Max Dupri (formerly known as LA Knight). He and Mansoor have been regularly featured in Smackdown's tag team scene for the past month.

Mace recently responded to a tweet claiming that his previous character as part of Retribution was better than his current iteration. In response, he compared the two characters and pointed out the similarities between them.

"Are you saying you prefer me wearing bootie shorts, thigh highs, and make up? because i do all that now," Mace tweeted.

With him and Mansoor getting reactions from live crowds, do you believe that WWE Tag Team Championships could be in store for Mace?

WWE teased Max Dupri reverting back to his old character

Maximum Male Models leader Max Dupri was known by a very different name to NXT audiences. As LA Knight, he was one of the most charismatic and popular characters on the Black and Gold brand. Recently, WWE teased that the former Million Dollar Champion could revert back to his old character.

On a recent Digital Exclusive released by the company, Dupri was seen motivating Mansoor and Mace after the two suffered a loss. During his speech, he took a pause after uttering the work "night," and walked off camera with a look of wonderment.

More recently, at this week's episode of SmackDown in Anaheim, CA, he started talking about how the city is "a stone's throw away" from LA. He then paused, clearly hinting at his old name.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny I FEEL MAX DUPRI IS HINTING AT SOMETHING. YEAH! I FEEL MAX DUPRI IS HINTING AT SOMETHING. YEAH! https://t.co/ayqFvuARzg

Ever since Triple H took over as Head of Creative in WWE, many former NXT superstars have gotten their old/full names back - with Ciampa getting back Tomasso, Austin added back to Theory, and Matt Riddle getting his first name back. Many are now wondering if Max Dupri/LA Knight is next on that list.

