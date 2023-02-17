WWE Superstar Mace threatens to sue Burger King for using his nickname

WWE Superstar and Maximum Male Models' member Mace has threatened to sue Burger King.

The star first appeared in NXT under the name Dio Maddin. However, he quickly moved to the commentary team for 205 live and then RAW. His run in the commentary booth ended when he was written off the TV after being attacked by Brock Lesnar.

He returned under the ring name Mace for the villainous stable Retribution. However, he failed to achieve any success, and the group disbanded.

Then, Mace formed another stable with fellow WWE Superstars, Maxxine and Mansoor, called the Maximum Male Models. During this time, he started calling himself the Chocolate king.

Hence, when Burger King released an ad for a burger and named it Chocolate King, the star threatened to sue the fast food company.

"you’ll be hearing from my lawyers. @BurgerKing," tweeted Mace.

Mace recently mocked WWE Superstar Top Dolla over a botched move

On the December 16th edition of SmackDown, Hit Row battled the Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

A couple of minutes into the match, chaos ensued outside, and Top Dolla attempted a dive, but his foot touched the top rope, resulting in a botched move.

While Top Dolla later explained that one of his legs gave out when he went for the move, Mace was having none of it as he poked fun at his fellow superstar.

"the man that gravity remembered," Mace tweeted.

This joke refers to Neville's nickname, "The Man That Gravity Forgot." Maximum Male Models have recently been trying to recruit Otis to join the stable. It remains to be seen if they are successful in doing so.

