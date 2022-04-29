×
WWE Superstar Madcap Moss considers new career path

Madcap Moss has an alternate career in mind.
Liam Power
Modified Apr 29, 2022 08:17 AM IST
WWE Superstar Madcap Moss discussed a potential career in stand-up comedy during a recent interview appearance.

Moss has won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the pre-WrestleMania edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In the weeks following 'Mania, he turned babyface after being former partner Happy Corbin. The latter lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania and decided to take his anger out on Madcap.

The new storyline shows a more serious side to Moss, who has been more of a comic character since aligning with Corbin. However, his comedic ability could aid the former 24/7 Champion in his post-wrestling career, as revealed in an interview with WWE's El Brunch.

Moss expressed his life-long love for comedy and that he'd considered doing stand-up in the future. He has even asked fellow WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, a professional comedian in his own right, for tips on the trade.

"It’s something I’ve talked to Dolph Ziggler about because he’s done that and taken that step. It takes a lot of guts… it’s something that, some day, I may do. It’s something I’ve thought about and have talked to people about. As of now, there are no plans. I’m focused on in-ring, but possibly in the future for sure,” Madcap Moss said. (H/T Fightful)
BREAKING: @BaronCorbinWWE and @MadcapMoss are done joking and ready for battle at #WMBacklash as announced on #TalkingSmack.ms.spr.ly/6019w7jVJ https://t.co/m9DbQRZCs9

Moss is set to take on Happy Corbin at the upcoming WrestleMania: Backlash premium live event.

Comedy has been a life-long passion for Madcap Moss

During the same interview with El Brunch, Moss disclosed that he had been a comedy fan from a young age.

The former 24/7 Champion explained that he has a personality that's always looking for laughs. Even if it gets inappropriate at times, he tries to be goofy during serious conversations.

"It’s something I’ve always loved. I’ve always had the personality that, at any time, I want to go for the laugh. I want people… there are times where it’s inappropriate, of course, to go for the laugh, but if it’s not inappropriate, even if it’s a serious conversation, I’ll try to slip in a joke or two. For me, it’s the goofiest things. The goofier the better, for me."
EXCLUSIVE: A furious @MadcapMoss searches backstage for Happy @BaronCorbinWWE and his stolen Andre the Giant Battle Royal Trophy. #SmackDown https://t.co/nV9C7OIs4V

Moss further stated that comedy might be a suitable replacement for wrestling when his career comes to an end. As we mentioned earlier, he has already shown his funny side on WWE TV before his recent gimmick change.

What do you think of Madcap Moss' love for comedy? Do you think he could make it as a stand-up comedian? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy
