WWE Superstar makes clear statement following WrestleMania 40 announcement

The WWE Universe is buzzing, and the tag team division is fired up after a major title match has been booked for WrestleMania 40. A likely challenger has just publicly reacted.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced on tonight's RAW that there will be three teams from each brand.

The Creed Brothers are among the hopeful RAW and SmackDown teams. Julius Creed took to X and shared a photo that shows him and his brother Brutus on top of a ladder with Ivy Nile.

The photo is from Day Two of NXT Halloween Havoc 2023, right after the brothers defeated Los Lotharios in a Tables, Ladders, & Scares match.

"King of the Ladders," he wrote.

WWE has announced the following three qualifying matches for next week's RAW - The Creed Brothers vs. DIY, Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher, Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa vs. The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

WWE is loading up the WrestleMania XL line-up

There are now seven confirmed matches for the 40th annual WrestleMania event, and all seven are worthy enough for The Show of Shows.

WWE confirmed two big matches on RAW tonight as the 'Mania build picked up. GUNTHER will defend the Intercontinental Championship in singles action, while Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles in a Ladder Match.

Below is the current confirmed line-up:

Night TBA: IYO SKY defends the Women's Championship vs. Bayley

IYO SKY defends the Women's Championship vs. Bayley Night TBA: Rhea Ripley defends the Women's World Championship vs. Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley defends the Women's World Championship vs. Becky Lynch Night TBA: Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match vs. five teams TBD

Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match vs. five teams TBD Night TBA: GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental Championship vs. Sami Zayn

GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental Championship vs. Sami Zayn Night One: Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (If The Bloodline loses, their members are banned from ringside during Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night Two. If Rock and Reigns win, the Undisputed Universal Championship match on Night Two will be held under Bloodline Rules)

Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (If The Bloodline loses, their members are banned from ringside during Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night Two. If Rock and Reigns win, the Undisputed Universal Championship match on Night Two will be held under Bloodline Rules) Night Two: Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship vs. Drew McIntyre Night Two: Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed Universal Championship vs. Cody Rhodes

