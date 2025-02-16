WWE Superstar makes an interesting two-word comment on Tiffany Stratton's body

Tiffany Stratton has been complimented by WWE Superstar Natalya. One of Stratton's recent Instagram posts caught the veteran's attention.

The 25-year-old superstar is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She successfully defended her title against Nia Jax on the latest edition of SmackDown, winning after the match was declared a No Contest due to Candice LeRae's interference.

On Instagram, Stratton shared her workout photos, showing off her incredible physique. The post caught Natalya's attention, who sent a two-word message.

"Body goals!" wrote Natalya.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram comment:

Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown. She defeated Jax to win the title after she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

Tiffany Stratton is open to making her WWE Women's Championship pink

Tiffany Stratton is open to the idea of customizing her WWE Women's Championship and converting it into a pink title.

Speaking on Unlikely in a recent interview, Stratton stated she was open to the idea of carrying a pink title, one she believes would fit her. She said:

“You know, I say 'Never say never.' I’m Tiffany Stratton - I’m an icon living, I’m a legend living - so, never say never. I feel like a pink title would totally fit Tiffany Stratton, and it would just embody everything that Tiffy Time is. So, you’ll have to wait and see, guys!”

Stratton has defended the title twice so far. Her first title defense was against Bayley. She will be in action at WrestleMania 41 against Charlotte Flair, who chose to challenge for the WWE Women's Championship.

Stratton was ambushed by Nia Jax and Candice LeRae after her recent bout against the former women's champion. Hall of Famer Trish Stratus came to Stratton's aid but was taken out similarly.

The segment concluded with Flair making her way to the ring. The Queen taunted the reigning WWE Women's Champion before making it official for WrestleMania 41.

