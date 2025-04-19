WWE Superstar makes a major name change during a recent show just days before WrestleMania 41

Veteran WWE Superstar Natalya made a major change to her presentation at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII. She was in action against Miyu Yamashita, and this was her Bloodsport debut.
Natalya is a multi-time champion in WWE. She has held the SmackDown Women's Championship, the Divas Title, and the Women's Tag Team Championship.
At Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII, Natalya made a small change to her ring name, appearing as Nattie Neidhart.
You can check out Natalya's entrance at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII here.
Natalya picked up the victory on her first Bloodsport appearance after locking in the Sharpshooter on Miyu Yamashita. Post-match, the brawl between the two wrestlers continued. The Queen of Harts tried to show respect to her opponent but was flipped off. Officials were forced to separate the veteran and Yamashita.
While exiting the ringside area, the 42-year-old superstar was confronted by Kenzie Paige, the reigning NWA World Women's Champion. This led to another brawl between the two.
Natalya wants to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship after WrestleMania 41
Natalya has expressed interest in challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship after WrestleMania 41. Hence, the veteran wants Stratton to retain the title against Charlotte Flair on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said she wanted to submit Stratton, courtesy of the Sharpshooter.
"Well, here's the thing, I have a selfish interest in this," Natalya said. "There's a part of me that wants Tiffany to retain as the champion so that I can challenge her and tap her out in the Sharpshooter because you know I've already beaten Charlotte!"
Stratton will put her title on the line against Charlotte Flair, who chose to challenge for the Women's Championship after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. The Buff Barbie and The Queen will cross paths on Night One of WrestleMania 41.