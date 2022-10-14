WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shares photo of training session with wrestling legend

WWE star Matt Riddle recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki.

The 54-year-old is the leader of the Suzuki-gun faction, which is currently based in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Riddle recently shared a training session with Suzuki at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian jiu-jitsu dojo. He took to Twitter to share a photo with the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion and sent out a message as well.

"Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and last nights class was exceptional! Thank you everyone who came in and trained and I hope to see you all next Wednesday bro #stallion #wwe #bro420 #suzuki" wrote Riddle.

Check out Matt Riddle's tweet below:

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros #stallion #wwe Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and last nights class was exceptional! Thank you everyone who came in and trained and I hope to see you all next Wednesday 🤙 #bro #bro 420 #suzuki Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and last nights class was exceptional! Thank you everyone who came in and trained and I hope to see you all next Wednesday 🤙 #bro #stallion #wwe #bro420 #suzuki https://t.co/6GnrKKXlJZ

In 2022, Suzuki primarily competed in NJPW as a freelancer. He has also appeared in numerous US-based promotions, including AEW.

Riddle and Suzuki have previously faced each other on the independent circuit as well.

X-Pac believes Matt Riddle is the perfect star to be a member of DX

D-Generation X recently reunited on Monday Night RAW as the group celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, X-Pac claimed that current WWE star Matt Riddle would be the perfect fit to join the group. The Hall of Famer said that if DX existed today then the former RAW Tag Team Champion would be one of its members.

He said:

"If there was a DX these days, who would some of the members be, he would be one of them. That'0s just it, that's the truth. He and I have a lot in common and I just think he would fit in, I think he would fit in great. He would have fit in great back then. I'm a Riddle fan."

Riddle recently picked up a big win over Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes