X-Pac thinks current WWE Superstar is a perfect fit for DX

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman recently claimed that if DX was an active faction in WWE today, Matt Riddle would be a part of it.

The Original Bro is on a roll at the moment. After his triumphant victory over Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit match in the main event of Extreme Rules, he followed it up with a win over The Bloodline's Sami Zayn on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

On this week's season premiere of RAW, D-Generation X celebrated the 25th anniversary of the faction.Group founders Triple H and Shawn Michaels were accompanied by Waltman and "Road Dogg" Brian James. The four came down the stage in their iconic "tank" to close out the episode of the red brand.

Appearing on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, X-Pac was asked whether Riddle would be a fit for the group, to which the former IC Champion said -

"If there was a DX these days, who would some of the members be, he would be one of them. That'0s just it, that's the truth. He and I have a lot in common and I just think he would fit in, I think he would fit in great. He would have fit in great back then. I'm a Riddle fan" he said [53:49 to 54:07]

The former RAW Tag Team Champion seems to have paid the iconic group a tribute by dressing in their colors on an episode of RAW.

Which current WWE Superstar would have been a target of DX's shananigans?

During the same appearance, X-Pac even answered whether Sami Zayn would have been a target of DX's antics back in the day.

The anti-authority faction were known for playing pranks and targeting individuals during many phases of their existence. From driving a Jeep directly to where WCW Monday Nitro was being filmed, to covering their opponents with slime and defacing the Titan Towers. The group part-took in shananigans-galore.

When asked whether Sami Zayn would have been a target of the group's antics, Waltman said -

"Oh yeah, like Michael Cole used to be. Oh yeah! Beyond the shadow of a doubt. Poor Michael Cole. Oh my god, we used to torment him." [54:28 to 54:37]

Back in the Attitude Era, when Michael Cole was a backstage interviewer, DX would regularly tease and harrass him during interviews. To Cole's credit, he barely even reacted to their antics and mostly kept a straight face.

