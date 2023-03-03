WWE Superstar Mia Yim confesses being haunted by movie amidst real-life crisis

WWE star "Michin" Mia Yim revealed being scared by the movie Twister as Tornadoes and high winds damaged property and knocked out power in Texas and Louisiana, including Dallas-Fort Worth and Shreveport, on Thursday.

Adverse weather remained a threat throughout the night, with the danger extending from northeast Texas into parts of Louisiana and Arkansas.

Like the population, Mia Yim is also haunted by tornadoes. However, The O.C. member, on her social media, claimed that she would deal with hurricanes rather than tornadoes.

The WWE RAW Superstar referred to her anxiety about the tornado with the action-adventure film Twister, released in 1996. The story takes place in June 1969 when a young family seeks shelter from an impending tornado.

The father attempts to hold the storm cellar door down but got into the tornado and was killed. The man's wife and his daughter Jo, fascinated by the funnel despite the horror of the storm and the loss of her father, are watching in horror.

The 33-year-old WWE star took to Twitter to share her fear as the real-life tornado was on Texas' radar.

"I'd rather deal with Hurricanes than Tornadoes. Texas on one tonight like the movie Twister haunts me," Yim said.

Mia Yim spoke about her release from the company in November 2021

The O.C. member recently discussed her time away from WWE, which she left in 2021. She claimed everything worked out after her release because she kept herself busy instead of crying. Michin and her husband Keith Lee's WWE contract was terminated on November 4, 2021.

On the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast, the 33-year-old star talked about her departure and how she feels about the timing of her and Lee's releases.

"When we got released, we had about two months until our wedding. We got married, we bought a house, we moved from Florida to Texas. I'm kind of happy the release happened when it did because then I get to fully focus on that because Keith immediately went to AEW," Mia Yim said.

This year, Michin also competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she entered at number 23 and lasted more than 17 minutes. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the 33-year-old star.

