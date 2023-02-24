"When we got released" - WWE Superstar Mia Yim reveals her experience of her previous exit from the company

Mia Yim recently spoke about her time away from WWE when she was let go by the company in November 2021. She claimed that everything worked out after her release because instead of being sad about it, Yim kept herself busy.

Every year, several wrestlers are released or fired by organizations worldwide. When performers are let go by a company on short notice, it takes a heavy toll on them. Michin and her husband, Keith Lee, were released from their WWE contract in November 2021.

The 33-year-old star discussed the life events around her departure and how she feels about the timing of her and Lee's releases on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast.

"When we got released, we had about two months until our wedding. We got married, we bought a house, we moved from Florida to Texas. I'm kind of happy the release happened when it did because then I get to fully focus on that because Keith immediately went to AEW. The timing-wise of everything really did work out because instead of being sad and depressed about the release, I just kept busy," she said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Vince Russo believes Mia Yim is just another name on the WWE roster

Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo stated that returning superstar Mia Yim on the red brand is now just a talent on the roster. He gave his honest opinion on her WWE status following an episode of RAW.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the company should give her significant spots rather than keeping her as a mid-card superstar.

"She (Mia Yim) is just another female on the roster at this point. I was actually thinking for a second that she (Bayley) already had the match with Mia Yim," Russo said.

When the 33-year-old returned to the Stamford-based company in November 2022, she became the fourth member of The O.C., and the WWE Universe saw her as a future star.

