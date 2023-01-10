Vince Russo believes recently returned WWE RAW star is now "just another" name on the roster

Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo mentioned that returning superstar Mia Yim on WWE RAW is now just a talent on the roster. He shared his honest opinion on her WWE status after the latest episode of RAW.

When "Michin" Mia Yim returned to the Stamford-based company in November 2022, she joined as the fourth member of The O.C., and the WWE Universe believed that there was a star in the making in her. However, lately, on the red brand, the 33-year-old still has matches at the mid-card level.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Yim faced Bayley in a one-on-one match and suffered a loss. Later in the night, during a backstage Damage CTRL interview, WWE gave her a spot to intervene and she received a beatdown by the heel faction.

Recently, Vince Russo sat down with senior analyst Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and claimed that the company should give her significant spots instead of keeping her as a mid-card superstar.

"She (Mia Yim) is just another female on the roster at this point. I was actually thinking for a second that she (Bayley) already had the match with Mia Yim. Then we are going back to this, and they (Damage CTRL) are attacking Mia Yim again," Vince Russo noted. [1:08:08 - 1:08:15]

You can check out Legion of RAW's full episode below:

Vince Russo claimed WWE producer Kevin Dunn intentionally played Solo Sikoa's botch in slow motion

During the same interview, the WWE veteran stated that the company's lead producer, Kevin Dunn, purposefully attempted to bury Bloodline member Solo Sikoa for his blunder on RAW.

The Enforcer faced former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the most recent episode of the red brand. However, before claiming victory, Sikoa hit Ziggler with a Samoan Spike.

Solo Sikoa's finisher on Dolph Ziggler did not land correctly, as it spiked the latter's arm, resulting in a botch on WWE television. Furthermore, The Street Champ's messed-up Samoan Spike move was played in slow motion, which drew a lot of attention from the audience.

"People could say whatever they want about Kevin Dunn. Bro, he's great at his job. When I see something like this, that's where the red flag goes up to me. Because to me, bro, that was done purposely for whatever reason. He clearly spiked him in the arm, and you replayed it, bro. That was done to bury somebody, bro," Vince Russo said.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 🏽#WWERAW Solo Sikoa has beaten 2 former world champions. The rookie year is already generational Solo Sikoa has beaten 2 former world champions. The rookie year is already generational 🔥👌🏽#WWERAW https://t.co/28qtjwHnNp

Do you think Mia Yim is just another superstar in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and embed the YouTube video.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes