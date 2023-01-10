Former champion alleges that Kevin Dunn intentionally tried to bury top star with a slow replay on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo implied that the company’s lead producer Kevin Dunn deliberately tried to punch down Solo Sikoa for his botch on WWE RAW.

Tonight, on the red brand, Bloodline member Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match. Sikoa took command early on, stomping on Ziggler before receiving a headbutt.

Ziggler got a massive counter with a Zig Zag before getting another near fall. However, the match ended with Sikoa defeating Dolph Ziggler with a Samoan Spike before claiming victory.

But The Enforcer's finisher on the former world champion did not land properly, resulting in a botch on WWE RAW programming. Not only that but Sikoa's messed up Samoan Spike move was played in slow motion, which received a lot of attention from the fans.

Kevin Dunn, one of the board of directors of WWE, is best known for calling the shots for almost everything you see on TV. However, while speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer appreciated Kevin Dunn only to reflect that the producer replied to a clip of Sikoa's finisher to bury him.

"People could say whatever they want about Kevin Dunn. Bro, he's great at his job. When I see something like this, that's where the red flag goes up to me. Because to me, bro, that was done purposely for whatever reason. He clearly spiked him in the arm, and you replayed it, bro. That was done to bury somebody, bro," Vince Russo said. [1:02:57 - 1:03:28]

Vince Russo claimed Harley Heat would embarrass new-age WWE RAW tag teams

According to WWE veteran Vince Russo, the legendary WCW Harley Heat tag team would belittle the company's current tag team.

They are widely regarded as the most remarkable tag team in former World Championship Wrestling history. The Harlem Heat won the WCW World Tag Team Championship a record ten times.

During the same conversation on Legion of RAW, Russo further stated that if the Harlem Heat were present in the current WWE scenario, other tag teams would look like amateurs next to them.

"Can you imagine Harlem Heat on this show (WWE RAW)? Everyone else would look like freaking amateurs," Russo shared. [1:12:01 - 1:12:08]













#WWERAW The Judgment Day OutlastedThe Entire Field In The Tag TeamTurmoil Match To Earn TheRight To Face The Usos For TheRAW Tag Team Championships. The Judgment Day OutlastedThe Entire Field In The Tag TeamTurmoil Match To Earn TheRight To Face The Usos For TheRAW Tag Team Championships.#WWERAW https://t.co/I8nDfqWHuF

The WWE veteran assertively mentioned that lead producer Kevin Dunn understands his job and is excellent at it. Hence, Solo Sikoa's botch against Ziggler on WWE RAW was something that fans have been waiting for.

