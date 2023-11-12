WWE Superstar mocks Kevin Owens with a one-word message after his suspension

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens was suspended by general manager Nick Aldis.

Owens was on commentary duties for the show as he replaced the absent Corey Graves. Following Grayson Waller's match against LA Knight, The Prizefighter engaged in a brawl with Waller and Austin Theory.

Taking to Twitter, Waller sent a one-word message to Owens, mocking him in the process.

"Suspended," wrote Waller.

Owens was recently drafted to SmackDown, where he immediately kickstarted a feud with Waller and Theory. In a previous backstage segment, the former Universal Champion punched both Waller and Theory at the same time.

Dutch Mantell was impressed by Kevin Owens' commentary on SmackDown

Dutch Mantell recently discussed Kevin Owens' commentary from this week's episode of SmackDown, claiming that it was refreshing to see the former Universal Champion at the desk.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he didn't have any personal issues with Graves but was simply not a fan of his commentary. He said:

"That's an upgrade to take Corey Graves away from that table. He's the most (...) I don't wanna say anything bad about him, but he's just boring. At least Kevin Owens said something tonight that was relevant. I mean, Corey Graves doesn't ever say anything."

Before jumping ship from RAW to SmackDown, Owens teamed up with Sami Zayn on the red brand. At WrestleMania 39, the duo captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for the first time before losing the title to The Judgment Day.

Owens' last match on RAW saw him team up with Zayn, as the duo unsuccessfully challenged Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for tag team gold.

