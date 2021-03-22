"One of the best in the world!" - Current WWE star praises Andrade after his release

WWE Superstar Murphy has taken to Twitter to praise Andrade after his WWE release was made official.

Shortly following the end of the Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE released a statement on their social media channels confirming the rumored release of Andrade.

The released star has since written a heartfelt tweet saying he was "happy," thanking Triple H, William Regal and Paul Heyman for their support throughout his WWE career. Andrade also took the time to thank his fellow talent and the fans.

Messages of support have now begun pouring in for Andrade, including one from WWE Superstar Murphy, who praised Andrade's skills, declaring him to be "one of the best in the world!"

Here's what Murphy had to say to Andrade on Twitter:

"@AndradeElIdolo is legit one of the best in the world! I hope to be 1/2 as good as him one day! Glad your happy amigo!"

@AndradeElIdolo is legit one of the best in the world! I hope to be 1/2 as good as him one day! Glad your happy amigo! 👊 — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) March 22, 2021

Murphy recently returned to SmackDown where he attempted to re-enter Seth Rollins' good books by helping him deal with Cesaro. However, Murphy would lose to Cesaro in one-on-one action. Rollins, on the other hand, was victorious against Shinsuke Nakamura last night at WWE Fastlane.

Has Andrade's release caused issues with Charlotte Flair?

Happy live, happy wife!!! Y no estoy triste!! Súper feliz. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/RPVLoCNoLx — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

On the face of things, Andrade's release from WWE seems to be a relaxed and amicable decision from both parties. However, a recent design change might indicate more than meets the eye.

Charlotte Flair, Andrade's real-life fiancée, was recently removed from WWE artwork promoting the upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleMania 37. Given that the event is the biggest on WWE's calendar and that Charlotte is undoubtedly one of WWE's biggest female stars, the move is certainly unusual.

This has led many fans to speculate Charlotte may have ruffled some feathers backstage in WWE during the process of her fiancé's release from the company.

Do you think this is an intentional move from WWE in light of recent events? Or are fans reading too much into the situation? What do you think the future holds for Andrade? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.