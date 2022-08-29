WWE Superstar MVP comments on bizarre New York whipped cream law

WWE Superstar MVP recently took to social media to discuss a law that has been instated in New York.

MVP began 2022 at the top of WWE's card, in the corner of Bobby Lashley during his heel main event run. He even managed Lashley in his WWE Title match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Following WrestleMania 38, though, the former United States Champion has been lending his managerial services to Omos.

Despite having less to do on WWE TV, the Florida native is an active presence on social media. Earlier today, MVP took to Twitter to share news of a new law prohibiting the sale of whipped cream to anyone under the age of 21.

With some confused face emojis attached, the WWE star pasted the article's headline in the caption. The headline alleged that the move was to prevent teenagers from inhaling nitrous oxide.

"It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York, officials say it's to stop teens from inhaling nitrous oxide," the tweet said."

MVP @The305MVP 🤔 🤔

The law was introduced to prevent solvent abusers among members of New York's youth population, following several complaints on the issue. Montel last appeared on Monday Night RAW alongside Omos, who destroyed a pair of local competitors a few weeks ago.

When did MVP last wrestle for WWE?

Though he regularly appears on WWE's red brand alongside Omos, the former United States Champion wrestles less often these days.

MVP's last outing was in a tag team contest on the July 18 episode of RAW. He teamed up with Omos in a losing effort against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits. A week prior to this, he defeated former Hurt Business stablemate Cedric Alexander by pinfall.

Although the former Hurt Business manager and Omos have not been seen on WWE programming over the last few weeks, fans will be waiting to see what the duo is up to.

What did you make of the WWE star's tweet? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha