WWE Superstar Naomi in trouble

WWE Superstar Naomi is in trouble with airport authorities after her latest actions. The Women's Money in the Bank winner shared a video showing the belongings inside her briefcase, and it's safe to say that most of the items inside the case are illegal to travel with in an aircraft.
The veteran superstar made history by winning her first Money in the Bank contract at the eponymous premium live event. She outlasted five other superstars, including Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer.
On X/Twitter, Naomi earlier revealed that she carried a taser, a knife, and multiple other items inside her MITB briefcase. She later claimed on X that she was in trouble with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
"They got me hemmed up in TSA and about to take my phone," wrote Naomi.
It must be noted that while the 37-year-old has sent out these tweets, it is possibly just a kayfabe angle, and she is still in character while sending out her tweets.
Bill Apter has been impressed with WWE Superstar Naomi and her heel character
Bill Apter was backing Stephanie Vaquer to win the Women's MITB Ladder Match this year. While the former NXT Women's Champion was unable to make history at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 with her first attempt, Naomi sure did surprise a lot of people with her performance.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter praised the SmackDown Superstar's current heel character, claiming that "evil Naomi" was a great pick to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He said:
"Well, I had picked Stephanie Vaquer originally because so many people picked Naomi. She's got that great heel thing going for her, they have so much programming they can do with her. I think evil Naomi is a great pick."
Naomi now has the opportunity to win her first singles title in years. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion, but has never held the rebranded Women's World Championship or the WWE Women's Championship.
