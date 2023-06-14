WWE Superstar Natalya reacts to fan's claim, reveals she loves Money in the Bank Ladder matches

WWE Superstar Natalya recently shared her opinion on Money in the Bank Ladder matches.

The Queen of Harts has arguably been one of the greatest female superstars in pro wrestling history. At the Night of Champions premium live event, the RAW Superstar unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Eradicator had the upper hand initially after her stablemate Dominik Mysterio distracted Natalya. The match ended in Ripley's favor when she hit the 41-year-old superstar with a Riptide.

A fan tweeted that the RAW Superstar is the only woman to compete in five MITB ladder matches. In response to the post, The Queen of Harts mentioned that she loves Money in the Bank Ladder matches.

"I love me a ladder match! 5x"

Check out a screengrab of the former champion's Instagram Story via this link.

Vince Russo criticized WWE for taking Natalya for granted

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Natalya's booking in the company.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the company had taken The Queen of Harts for granted, despite her veteran status. He added that the Canadian star is the most tenured performer on the company's roster, but the creative team doesn't capitalize on her lineage.

"I think Natalya is one of those individuals, 16 years she's been there. Totally taken for granted." Russo continued, "Who would have more seniority than her in that company right now? Okay, [Dolph] Ziggler and [The] Miz. No female is even close. She basically gets treated like [an] opening act, which is a shame. It's not just the 16 years, bro, it's the lineage, it's the family name, it's the history. And you don't have the time to create a story for her? Shame on you."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for The Queen of Harts as SummerSlam 2023 inches closer.

What are your thoughts on the former Divas Champion possibly undergoing a gimmick change? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes