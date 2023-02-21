WWE Superstar Natalya sends out a heartfelt message to 27-year-old star following Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent out a heartfelt message to SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin following Elimination Chamber.

At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Nattie competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, which also included Liv Morgan, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Carmella, and Nikki Cross.

Despite equal efforts from all the women, it was The Empress of Tomorrow who won the match, thus earning an opportunity to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Samantha Irvin was the announcer for Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's historic match and was able to hype up the segment with her excellent mic skills.

Taking to Twitter, Nattie responded to a post featuring Irvin's video from Elimination Chamber, as she mentioned how incredible the latter was at the event.

"@SamanthaTheBomb is one a kind. Truly incredible," wrote Nattie.

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

Natalya sent out a message to her on-screen rival Shayna Baszler

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Natalya sent out a message to her on-screen rival, Shayna Baszler.

Nattie recalled the time when her former friend, Baszler, physically hurt the former by breaking her nose on SmackDown.

"Shayna [Baszler] can keep carrying Ronda Rousey's bags for all I care. There's a lot that I haven't forgotten about with Shayna, and it is so disappointing because it hurt when she broke my nose, like physically hurt, especially when I had blood streaming down my face," said Natalya.

The Canadian star further added that it was not the physical pain that hurt her, but it was the betrayal of a friend that broke her from the inside.

Nattie stated how much she had helped The Queen of Spades during her initial days in the company.

"But what hurt me more than that was that Shayna used to be a really good friend of mine. I got her [Shayna] first tryout in WWE, she stayed at my house when she really had nothing. So to have a friend like that attack me, not only break my nose but laugh about it, and just act like I never existed, I think that is what hurts more than anything," added Natalya.

It would be exciting to see if Nattie gets an opportunity to face her arch-rival Shayna Baszler in the near future or not.

