“There’s a lot that I haven’t forgotten”- Former Champion opens up about her close friend turning into current rival in WWE

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will air live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, this Saturday night. Six female superstars will compete in a Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event.

The winner of the match will go on to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber bout but has not forgotten what Shayna Baszler did to her.

Shayna Baszler attacked Natalya during an episode of SmackDown last year as Ronda Rousey watched on. The Queen of Spades caught the veteran wrestler with a knee to the face and broke her nose. Rousey and Baszler attacked Natalya again this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Natalya revealed that she didn't forget about Baszler's attack last year.

"Shayna [Baszler] can keep carrying Ronda Rousey's bags for all I care. There's a lot that I haven't forgotten about with Shayna, and it is so disappointing because it hurt when she broke my nose, like physically hurt, especially when I had blood streaming down my face," said Natalya. [From 59:19 to 59:32]

The former Divas Champion added Baszler used to be a good friend, and that is what hurt more than anything.

"But what hurt me more than that was that Shayna used to be a really good friend of mine. I got her [Shayna] first tryout in WWE, she stayed at my house when she really had nothing. So to have a friend like that attack me, not only break my nose but laugh about it, and just act like I never existed, I think that is what hurts more than anything," added Natalya. [From 59:33 to 59:50]

Natalya warns WWE SmackDown star Ronda Rousey

Natalya also sent out a warning to former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Shayna Baszler have been working together to torment Natalya on SmackDown. The BOAT disclosed on The Bump that she welcomed Rousey into the locker room with open arms while many other superstars were hesitant.

"And it is the same thing for Ronda [Rousey]. I was somebody that welcomed Ronda into the WWE when a lot of women in our locker room were hesitant about welcoming somebody from another world. I welcomed Ronda and helped train Ronda, and really became close friends with Ronda. And to have Ronda and Shayna attack me multiple times, it is igniting something inside of me that I can't put out," added Natalya. [From 59:50 to 1:00:15]

Natalya has never held the RAW Women's Championship in her career. It will be fascinating to see if she can take one step closer to accomplishing that by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday.

