WWE Superstar Natalya shows genuine concern for Nikki Cross following RAW

WWE Superstar Natalya recently showed concern for Nikki Cross following her appearance on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Nattie faced Chelsea Green in a Trick or Street Style Fight. The match started with Green hitting Natalya with a trash can lid and the latter attacking her by putting her through the table. As the match went on, we saw Green dumped in a tub of apples, and eventually, both women went for the jack-o-lanterns when Cross' head appeared from beneath.

Following the twists and turns of the match, Nattie took to social media to extend her sincere concern for Nikki Cross, as she wrote:

"Genuinely concerned for Nikki Cross (emoji)"

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below:

Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Natalya and Chelsea Green's match on RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his honest opinion on Natalya and Chelsea Green's match on RAW.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he loved watching Nattie's performance on the red brand. He stated that the match had a good storyline and was fun to watch:

"I thought this was fun. I loved her, Neidhart. I thought that was fun, that was great, that was really good."

The veteran further stated that it was Green's first win, and she could only win the match because Nattie played 'too nice.'

"I don't know, bro, this has to be Chelsea Green's first win. I may be right or wrong, but oh my god, I was like, literally, is this her first singles win? You know what it is, bro, Nattie is too nice, man. She is too nice, she is just too nice."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Green and Nattie in the near future.

