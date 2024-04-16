WWE Superstar Nia Jax shares major personal update

Nia Jax has been one of the most dominant superstars on the female roster since her return to WWE in September last year. The Irresistible Force recently shared a major personal update on social media.

The 39-year-old's last televised match was nearly a month ago when she faced Becky Lynch in a Last Woman Standing Match on the March 18 edition of Monday Night RAW. The back-and-forth contest saw the two long-time rivals inflict punishment on each other as the encounter ended with The Man standing tall.

Nia Jax recently took to Instagram to share a personal life update. The former RAW Women's Champion posted a video of herself getting baptized.

"Thank you, Jesus!'' she wrote.

Nia Jax opens up about her current WWE run!

Nia Jax's previous run with the Stamford-based promotion ended abruptly in 2021, as she was released from her contract. Unfortunately, several superstars sustained injuries during their matches against The Irresistible Force at the time, which earned her a bad reputation.

However, since her return in September 2023, Jax has looked more assured inside the ring. During an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, the 39-year-old opened up about her current run with the Stamford-based company. The former RAW Women's Champion claimed she was in a better place mentally. She further pointed out that she was enjoying working with the new talent.

"It's been incredible! I am actually like happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around I wasn't as focused, and I was in a different mindset, and now I am in a better place. So it's been really good! I am actually loving the fact that there is new talent that I haven't gotten to work with that I get to work with now, so this has been cool!" she said.

Expand Tweet

Nia was not a part of the WrestleMania XL match card. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the former champion following her absence from The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback