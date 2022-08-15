"Competitors, rivals, opponents, friends" - WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. shares touching tweet to partner ahead of huge RAW match

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. recently took to social media to share a touching message to her current tag team partner Doudrop.

The former SAnitY member formed a tag team with Doudrop earlier this year after going through a rough patch in form. They joined forces in a RAW backstage segment and have seen sporadic tag team action on Monday nights since. The two women are set to compete in the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Ahead of the match, Nikki took to Twitter to share a touching message to Doudrop. The former RAW Women's Champion touched upon the pair's Scottish roots, and their healthy rivalry.

"Hey @DoudropWWE we have came along way from annoying @DamoMackle at wrestling school in Glasgow. Competitors, rivals, opponents, friends, now partners. What do you say we get one step closer tommorrow night #WWERaw to becoming @WWEWomen’s Tag Team Champions?" she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Almost Superhero also referenced annoying her real-life husband Big Damo, known as Killian Dain in WWE, back in wrestling school.

What championships have Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop won in WWE?

Though they have never captured gold as a pairing, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop have tasted championship gold in WWE.

Nikki A.S.H. is a former RAW Women's Champion, a three-time 24/7 Champion, and a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion, winning the tag team titles twice with Alexa Bliss and once with Rhea Ripley. Doudrop has earned two reigns with the 24/7 Championship.

It will be interesting to see how the pairing of Nikki and Doudrop does in the tournament and if the Almost Superhero can capture her fourth tag team title. The two will face Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the next WWE RAW.

Do you think Doudrip and Nikki can become the new Women's Tag Team Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

Edited by Debottam Saha