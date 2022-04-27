"He used to do the basics" - WWE Superstar opens up on what he learnt from Kobe Bryant

WWE RAW Superstar Omos has shared how the late Kobe Bryant inspired and motivated him.

Omos faced Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38 but was unsuccessful. The Giant debuted in 2020 as AJ Styles' personal bodyguard.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character Podcast, The Colossus cited the motivation he got for his matches from one of his favorite players, the late Kobe Bryant. The 27-year-old added the habits he instilled in himself by watching his idol.

"Like Kobe Bryant one of my favorite players, had to keep on, he used to do the basics, shoot free throws, two for one drills, which is very, very simple and basic. But those are the foundational things that you need to be at the top of the game." (27:09 - 27:22)

Omos further added that to be the best one has to constantly learn along the way, even the people who are already at the top have to continue learning.

"I’m a sponge man, I’m a believer of, the moment you stop learning, you stop progressing. So, I’m always learning. This business is so nuanced that I think people really think that the top of the top are always learning cause you always have to keep on learning. If not, then, you can’t call yourself the best." (26:50 - 27:08)

Omos signed with WWE in 2019 and debuted on the main roster in 2020. He even had a short stint as a bouncer on RAW Underground.

Omos has been an intense singles competitor in WWE

The company allegedly split up Omos from AJ Styles because of plans for both of them as individual competitors.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, Lashley’s managing partner, MVP turned on him and sided with Omos. Last week on the Monday night show, Omos challenged Lashley to an arm-wrestling match where the former WWE Champion defeated The Giant.

As announced on RAW Talk, the powerhouses will get their rematch at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

The Giant made his Royal Rumble match debut earlier this year at number 11 where he was collectively eliminated by Styles, Austin Theory, Chad Gable, Dominik Mysterio, Ricochet, and Ridge Holland. The seven-foot-tall superstar was on a winning streak which ended at The Showcase of the Immortals.

