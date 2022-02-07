WWE Superstar Paige is almost unrecognizable after debuting new look 

Paige hasn't been seen on WWE programming in almost two years, but the former Divas Champion has remained active on social media.

The British star took to Twitter earlier today and showed off her stunning new look. She is almost unrecognizable when compared to the anti-diva that once took the wrestling industry by storm and instigated the now-historic women's revolution.

Paige has recently been trending online after teasing that she would be part of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, but that obviously wasn't the case. Instead, Ronda Rousey was the big return for the women's division, and the former UFC phenomenon will now face off against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania in April.

Paige returned from in-ring competition with WWE back in 2018

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Wait I was trending again? I mean, it is January. Wait I was trending again? I mean, it is January.

Many fans believed that Paige was finally being given her due by being added to the Women's Royal Rumble match, though it was ultimately not to be. Paige suffered a neck injury ahead of the first-ever Women's Rumble in 2018 and was forced to retire as a result.

But the returns of Edge and Daniel Bryan in recent years have provided hope when it comes to her future inside the ring, and it appears that this year's Royal Rumble would have been the perfect place for a career resurgence.

Paige revealed last year that her WWE contract expires in June 2022, and she remains contracted to the company despite not appearing for almost two years.

It's unclear if WWE officials are hoping Paige can be cleared to return to action with the company or if they are allowing her to sit out the rest of her contract rather than releasing her alongside the slate of cuts that have taken place in the last year.

Paige has been very vocal about wanting to keep her Twitch account and is always active online, so the former champion could already have a career path paved for herself outside the WWE.

