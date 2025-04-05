WWE Superstar pays tribute to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

On August 24, 2025, it will be two years since Bray Wyatt sadly passed away. While Wyatt is no longer present to entertain the WWE Universe, his absence is felt to date. Recently, a popular superstar even paid the late wrestler a tribute on SmackDown.
Wyatt, the son of Mike Rotunda, was one of the most talented superstars on WWE's roster. He passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36. The former Universal Champion had been battling health issues, and the cause of his death was a heart attack.
While the entire WWE Universe paid tribute to Bray Wyatt after his death, Seth Rollins paid a subtle tribute to the late wrestler on last night's SmackDown. The Visionary was seen wearing the same shoes that The Eater of Worlds used to wear.
You can take a look at Seth Rollins wearing the same shoes as the late Bray Wyatt below:
Seth Rollins once said Bray Wyatt's death didn't feel real to him
Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt came up together in WWE and shared a healthy bond. That's one of the reasons why The Visionary was deeply affected by Wyatt's death.
Nearly two months after Bray's demise, Seth, during an appearance on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals, said that Wyatt's death didn't feel real to him.
Rollins said:
“Our little world that we live in is so small in a lot of regards, it really does feel like a family often. And Windham [Rotunda, Wyatt’s real name] was someone that I loved and worked with very closely for many years. We came up in the business together, and I was very close with him, and it was a huge shock that he had passed and left; it still doesn’t feel real!" [H/T: Yahoo]
It's worth noting that apart from sharing a good bond, Rollins and Wyatt shared the ring on many occasions. The first time they shared the ring was in 2013 when they teamed up in a 12-man tag team match. They also had a memorable feud in 2019.