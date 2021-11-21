WWE superstar picks The Rock over Roman Reigns as Mr. Survivor Series (Exclusive)

Queen Zelina Vega recently named legendary WWE Superstar The Rock as Mr. Survivor Series during an exclusive Interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. The RAW superstar feels that he deserves the title as opposed to King Xavier Woods, who picked Roman Reigns as Mr. Survivor Series.

Zelina Vega is a huge fan of The Rock and does not shy away from making her feelings known. The latter made an incredible debut on Survivor Series 25 years ago, and the rest is history.

While Vega acknowledged Roman Reigns and The Undertaker's association with the Survivor Series pay-per-view, but she still feels that the People's Champ has the most substantial influence over the event's history.

"That's a tough question. I am trying not to be biased, I'm trying not to say The Rock but like with a such big thing as him debuting there, it's kind of hard to name him. And he is my favorite but The Undertaker is there. I get his [King Woods] point about Roman Reigns but I am still going to say The Rock. It is hard not to be biased, but you know, he is The Rock. You can say that about Survivor Series and about everything really, like even SmackDown," said Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega reveals her greatest memory of The Rock in WWE

Queen Zelina was also asked about her favorite memory of The Rock in WWE. She recalled Rock's infamous promo in Toronto as well as his backstage segments with Hurricane.

"Oh, there are so many. Hollywood Rock is my favorite, though," said Queen Zelina. I know you remember the promo where he is in the ring, and he is in Toronto. That's what I am talking about. Yay, hurray like Toronto, that's where we live. That's my favorite. Him doing that and that with him and Hurricane, those backstage segments were great."

Tonight's Survivor Series is set to feature a 25-man dual brand Battle Royal to honor the 25th anniversary of The Rock's debut. The last-minute booking of the match has led to multiple speculations about Rock's potential appearance on the show, but as of this writing, nothing has been confirmed.

Do you agree that The Rock deserves the title of Mr. Survivor Series? If not, then who would be your pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

