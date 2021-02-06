WWE Superstar possibly turns face following match with Daniel Bryan on SmackDown

A match against Daniel Bryan on SmackDown might have confirmed what a lot of WWE fans have been suspecting over the last few weeks. Cesaro has been hinting at a face turn more and more, with both the Swiss Cyborg and Shinsuke Nakamura appearing in slightly different roles.

Shinsuke Nakamura's face turn has been more obvious ever since his involvement in the gauntlet match for the No. 1 contender spot for Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship.

With his old theme song back, he has obviously become a fan favorite once again and returned to his old gimmick of the King of Strong Style. Despite that, it appears that WWE is pushing him mainly as someone to create new stars.

Meanwhile, his former tag team partner Cesaro has found himself in a position to better himself as well. Cesaro's recent performances have been focused on his ability inside the ring.

According to reports, Cesaro was the one who was originally supposed to run the gauntlet, but due to the fact that he was yet to re-sign with WWE, he was replaced in the match by Shinsuke Nakamura.

Cesaro has also seemingly been confirmed as a babyface on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. He faced Daniel Bryan in what was an interesting match and even went over the former WWE Champion after he was busted open early in the proceedings.

The win handed him an incredible push, as Daniel Bryan seems to have decided that he will be putting other Superstars over on a regular basis during his WWE SmackDown run.

Following the SmackDown match, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan exchanged a fist bump and it appeared that his role as a babyface going forward was confirmed. When his contract situation is ironed out, the Swiss Cyborg might finally find himself at the right side of a push in WWE.

Advertisement

Cesaro's future in WWE SmackDown

Cesaro's contract with WWE was expected to expire sometime after WrestleMania 37. However, according to a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that does not mean that he is leaving WWE anytime soon. It appears that the Superstar has agreed to a new contract with WWE.

Now that he may be in line for a push in WWE, Cesaro could easily become one of the biggest stars in the company heading into WrestleMania. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but for the first time in a long time, The Swiss Cyborg's future on WWE SmackDown is extremely promising.