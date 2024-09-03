WWE Superstar promises "murders" after controversial finish on RAW

The Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders tournament continued on this week's WWE RAW. Unfortunately for Sheamus, he won't play a further part after his elimination.

Sheamus was involved in a Triple-Threat Match against Ludwig Kaiser and Braun Strowman, with The Monster of All Monsters emerging victorious. During the closing moments of the match, Sheamus was taken out of the equation by Pete Dunne, who has his fair share of issues with the former WWE Champion.

On Twitter/X, Sheamus sent out a bold message after failing to qualify for the Fatal Four-Way Match to decide the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

"There’s gonnabe murders," wrote Sheamus.

Sheamus and Dunne were stablemates during their time in the Brawling Brutes faction. The faction was formed in 2021 and also consisted of Ridge Holland. The Brawling Brutes officially disbanded in 2023.

WWE Superstar Sheamus revealed wants to bring out the aggressive nature of his opponents

Sheamus revealed the reason behind his physical wrestling style, as he wanted to bring out a more-aggressive side of his opponents.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the Irishman explained his motive. He said:

"I love it when someone steps up to me, you know? And like they bring it and it's something they haven't seen before and I'm just smacking them and then they're smacking me back. There's all these rules before in wrestling where people just say, 'Oh, you're taking liberties. You just try and beat up their opponent.' But for me, it's not that. I want to fire them up. I want to bring out something that they hasn't been seen yet in their career."

Sheamus has already defeated Pete Dunne in a singles match. However, the feud between the two former stablemates seems far from over. The rematch between both superstars could be right around the corner.

