"This Empire must fall"- WWE Superstar puts Roman Reigns on notice after he defeated Drew McIntyre in the UK

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently reacted to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's match at Clash at the Castle.

Despite numerous efforts from The Scottish Warrior, Reigns stood his ground as he didn't give up on his title easily.

McIntyre almost beat The Head of the Table but was distracted by his cousin, Solo Sikoa, who pulled the referee outside the ring while McIntyre was pinning Reigns for the win.

The distraction caused Reigns to take advantage of the moment and beat McIntyre to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

After the conclusion of the match, Karrion Kross took to Twitter to express his disappointment, as he mentioned that The Head of the Table's empire was going to fall.

"I told you. They chose him. And they were wrong. This Empire must fall," wrote Kross.

Check out Karrion Kross' tweet below:

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross I told you.



They chose him.

And they were wrong.



This Empire must fall. I told you.They chose him. And they were wrong.This Empire must fall.

The WWE Universe had an interesting reaction to Karrion Kross' tweet about Roman Reigns' match

The WWE Universe had quite an interesting reaction to Karrion Kross' tweet about Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's recent match.

While many fans wanted to see Kross as the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, others wanted to see Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins as the new champion.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

⚜⚜⚜ @Choppastyle225 @ClaymoreBalor @realKILLERkross I'm sorry but Cody Rhodes is going to be the one or Seth Rollins @ClaymoreBalor @realKILLERkross I'm sorry but Cody Rhodes is going to be the one or Seth Rollins

As witnessed by the crowd, Kross had a heated argument with The Scottish Warrior midway through the latter's match with Reigns.

The brief interaction between the two men distracted McIntyre and allowed Reigns to get the upper hand.

However, The Scottish Warrior had previously praised his on-screen rival, Karrion Kross. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre mentioned that Kross was the only person to defeat him alone.

"Kross returned to the company [as] a very different person. We last saw him, he's got Scarlett by his side. He is a very intelligent individual, he knows how to push buttons... he's comparable to myself, Roman, and the bigger guys... Not one man has ever taken down Drew McIntyre, go back the last couple of years, every time Drew McIntyre is taken down its a group of people. It's multiple weapons. He took me down by himself," McIntyre said.

You can check out the full results of the Clash at the Castle by clicking here.

Would you like to see Karrion Kross become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below.

Also, watch: 5 times WWE Superstars went off the script | Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi