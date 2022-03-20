WWE Superstar Queen Zelina fires shots at tag team partner Carmella 

All is not well between WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella, as is evident from the budding tension between the two superstars.

Carmella has been distracted over the last couple of weeks, which has left her tag team partner quite irate. She has reworked her priorities since her reality show featuring her fiance and RAW commentator Corey Graves started airing.

From being preoccupied with locking eyes with Graves at ringside to running into his arms to escape punishment at the hands of Rhea Ripley, Mella has been acting quite differently on RAW. She forgot to bring her championship to a photoshoot most recently, and Queen Vega took notice.

"These two pictures are the only ones that matter… however, I am noticing something missing in your picture," said Carmella.

Corey Graves and Queen Zelina continued to engage in a not-so-subtle interaction following the champion's post. The mounting tension between the women's tag team champions might turn out to be a massive factor in their title match at WrestleMania 38.

Top WWE Superstars set to challenge for the tag team championship match at WrestleMania 38

Queen Zelina and Carmella will put their tag team gold on the line against three other tag teams that include seven former champions.

Sasha Banks and Naomi reunited on SmackDown last week to bring back Team B.A.D. and immediately set their sights on the tag team championships. They earned the opportunity to challenge Queen Zelina and Carmella at WrestleMania, but that was just the beginning of what's in store for the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan aligned forces to hunt for a WrestleMania opportunity on RAW. They defeated the champions in a non-title match, leading to their addition to the title match.

Finally, on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Sasha Banks and Naomi lock horns with Ripley and Morgan in an impressive tag team match. However, their bout was surprisingly interrupted by Shayna Baszler and Natalya.

The two former rivals formed an impromptu team and caused the night's best match to end in DQ. WWE official Sonya Deville was so impressed by their efforts that she added Natalya and Baszler to the tag team title match at WrestleMania.

Thus, Queen Zelina and Carmella will now have to defend their titles in a Fatal 4-Way match, and it is imperative for the champions to get back on the same page.

