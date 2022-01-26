WWE Superstar Randy Orton reveals details of epic six-month transformation after battling COVID-19

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently shared his experience while suffering from COVID-19 last year and how it motivated him to undergo an epic transformation.

Orton contracted COVID-19 in June 2021, which left him quite weak. He missed television for close to two months and lost a lot of weight due to health complications.

The Viper saw it as a chance to rebuild himself and decided to undergo an epic transformation over the next six months. He relied on a healthier diet and a more intense workout to get into the right shape. Randy Orton recounted the events during his latest appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show.

"In June, I got COVID," Orton revealed. "I missed seven weeks of TV because my blood inflammation levels were so high that they were worried that it was going to turn into a mild cardease or echo cardease or something with the heart. I lost 20 pounds during Covid. I had it so bad. I was stick skinny, stick thin. I had a chance to rebuild. I'm either going to do it this way or I'm going to do it that way."

"I cut the alcohol. I cut the sugar. I started training a little harder. I started seeing another physical therapist for some issues with my shoulder and my back because we're always staying up on those injuries. Here we are six months later and I think I'm feeling the best that I've felt physically since I can remember to be honest with you." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Randy Orton's approach towards his recent WWE run

Orton's on-screen gimmick has undergone a lot of changes in recent times. He has also been involved in equally larger-than-life storylines. He discussed his segments with former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and admitted that some parts of that feud were rough.

However, The Viper believes that it is upon him to completely dedicate himself to the segments to make them seem as real as possible.

Randy Orton also said he had adopted the same "roll with the punches" attitude towards his promos. The WWE legend seems to be enjoying his run alongside Riddle and should be credited for being one of the best performers in the company today.

Do you think Randy Orton should continue competing in the tag team division as part of the RK-Bro alongside Riddle? Let us know in the comments section below.

