"Thank you for not giving up on me"- Randy Orton sends a heartfelt message to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Superstar Randy Orton had some kind words for Triple H, calling The King of Kings one of the best mentors.

The Apex Predator had the honor of working closely with Triple H during his initial days in WWE. The duo, along with Batista and Ric Flair, were part of one of the greatest factions in the company's history, Evolution.

The third-generation superstar took to Twitter to send a message to his former stablemate and one of his fiercest rivals in the ring. Orton thanked the Cerebal Assassin for not giving up on him, before calling the latter a great mentor.

"I know it took some patience with me in the beginning, but thank you for not giving up on me. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor. Everyone that crosses paths with you in this business is better for it, whether it’s inside the ring or out. Thank YOU,"- Orton tweeted.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton but thank you for not giving up on me. I couldn't have asked for a better mentor. Everyone that crosses paths with you in this business is better for it, whether it's inside the ring or out. Thank YOU Triple H @TripleH

Congrats on 20 years, Randy! Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE , almost no one can do it for 20 years. I've had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would.

Triple H recently congratulated Randy Orton for completing 20 years in WWE

The Apex Predator is celebrating his 20th anniversary in WWE, for which tributes have poured in for the star from all around the world.

Triple H joined in on the celebration on Friday as he took to Twitter to congratulate his former protege for the incredible milestone.

“Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE, almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would. Congrats on 20 years, Randy!”- Triple H tweeted.

Triple H @TripleH

Congrats on 20 years, Randy! Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE , almost no one can do it for 20 years. I've had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would.

While The King of Kings may have announced his retirement from in-ring competition, Randy Orton is still going strong and carrying the Evolution flag with honor.

The Viper is currently one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions and is feuding with The Usos. The two tag team champions from both brands will clash at WrestleManai Backlash in a title unification match.

Who do you think will come put on top at WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

