WWE Superstar Randy Orton takes shots at Brock Lesnar and Goldberg's WrestleMania 36 matches

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg may not like hearing what Randy Orton had to say about their WWE matches.

Randy Orton has always been open about his thoughts, and this time was no different.

Randy Orton had some choice words for Goldberg and Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 36 matches

WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world, and when that happens, there are sure to be various different kinds of matches and Superstars in the company. The variety is something that can be seen in any pay-per-view or show, as the WWE Superstars make sure that their matches are unique. Randy Orton and Edge are currently set to face each other at WWE Backlash, but before they can do so, Orton took shots at former WWE World titleholders, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg for their matches at WrestleMania 36.

During an interview with CBS Sports, Randy Orton talked about how his match against Edge at WrestleMania had taken some flak from the fans for being too long. He defended the match and pointed out that it was actually the two World Championship matches, on that same card, that actually was worth criticizing.

Randy Orton on his match against Edge; takes shots against Goldberg and Brock Lesnar's WWE title matches

Brock Lesnar had a vicious short match with Drew McIntyre; Brock Lesnar ultimately failed to defend his WWE Championship

Randy Orton said that it was funny that his match with Edge at WrestleMania had come under criticism as, when he watched the show, with the exception of the Boneyard Match and the Firefly Fun House match, he felt that his clash with Edge stood out as the best. He pointed out that the WWE Universal Championship match between Goldberg and Braun Strowman, and the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar, where the matches themselves were very short.

"I think if you take the Boneyard Match out of it and you take what Bray [Wyatt] and John Cena did -- both of those were fantastic -- but if you don't compare us with that, I think we stole the show," Orton said. "I did hear some b****ing and moaning from the media and the fans about how long this match was. I just laugh, because I saw a couple matches, I think even the world title match, if you include entrances and the post-match celebration, they might have gone 4 minutes.

Randy Orton went on to say that if the fans wanted that sort of short matches with finishers and no expressions, then he did not want them to be his fans.

Braun Strowman in his match against Goldberg at WrestleMania; Goldberg was defending his Universal Championship

He was clearly referencing Brock Lesnar's and Goldberg's matches where there were a number of finishers and the endings came very suddenly. He went on to say that he was focusing on telling a story in his match with Edge, and that's exactly what they did.

"If you want a 4-minute match where you see five different finishers back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back with zero facial expressions? If that's the kind of fan you are, then I don't want you to be a fan of mine because you don't appreciate what we are trying to do in telling a story.

Randy Orton and Edge will be meeting at WWE Backlash, in what has been advertised as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Of All Time'. The pressure is certainly on for these two veterans to tell the best story that they can in their match.

Meanwhile, Goldberg is no longer active at the moment as after his loss he seems to have taken time off. It is not sure when Goldberg will return to wrestling. On the other hand, Brock Lesnar has also not been seen on WWE since WrestleMania. There are currently rumors that Brock Lesnar may return to television soon as WWE heads towards WWE SummerSlam.