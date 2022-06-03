"Such an awesome listen" - WWE Superstar reacts to recent AJ Lee interview

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has taken to social media to share her thoughts on the recent AJ Lee interview.

The former Divas Champion recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. During the interaction, Lee spoke about various subjects, including her retirement in 2015 and her mental health journey throughout the years.

Zelina Vega, who played AJ Lee in the WWE Studios film Fighting With My Family, took to social media to praise the interview, especially Lee for her mental health advocacy above all else.

"This is such an awesome listen for so many reasons @ReneePaquette! Incredible to have @TheAJMendez speak on mental health, tips to navigate it and hear about her journey. Also, I am now Jersey Baby and no one can tell me otherwise."

After she departed from the company, Zelina Vega re-signed with WWE in 2021. Since then, she has won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament and enjoyed a Women's Tag Team Title run alongside Carmela.

Renee Paquette responded to Vega's tweet about AJ Lee

The host and conductor of the interview, Renee Paquette, responded to Zelina Vega's tweet.

Paquette noted that while she did try and plug Zelina as the Queen during the interview, Jersey Baby fit her better. This is a reference to a name-dropped by AJ.

"Haha I got the queens plug in there but Jersey Baby has a cuter ring to it."

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette @ZelinaVegaWWE @TheAJMendez Haha I got the queens plug in there but Jersey Baby has a cuter ring to it @ZelinaVegaWWE @TheAJMendez Haha I got the queens plug in there but Jersey Baby has a cuter ring to it

Queen Zelina responded with a simple "ily."

It was interesting to see how inspirational AJ Lee was to the current generation of women's wrestlers. You can read more about her retirement by clicking here.

