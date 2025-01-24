WWE Superstar reacts to being called the "Italian Roman Reigns"

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names in all of professional wrestling. Recently, WWE NXT Superstar, Luca Crusifino, reacted to being called the "Italian" version of the Only Tribal Chief.

Reigns' latest appearance on WWE television was on the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6. He defeated Solo Sikoa to regain the Ula Fala and once again establish his place as the Tribal Chief.

On Instagram, Crusifino reacted to being called the "Italian" Reigns by sharing a throwback photo of them.

Check out a screengrab of Crusifino's Instagram story:

Crusifino signed with WWE in 2022. He was assigned the gimmick of a lawyer before joining The D'Angelo Family and remains an active member of the faction.

The group is led by D'Angelo and consists of Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Adriana Rizzo.

Luca Crusifino says Roman Reigns stole his name

Luca Crusifino discussed his issues with Roman Reigns, claiming the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion stole the NXT Superstar's name.

Speaking on the Breakfast with Benz podcast, Crusifino said:

"There were people who were 6'7'', 6'8'', there were a few guys around my height too, probably a little skinnier and more defined. There are people in WWE around the same height. Roman Reigns, he stole my name so we have some beef there, he's about my height. I was at Monday Night RAW in Pittsburgh and I was standing front row. He's about my height, a little more cut up, he's the champion, but when someone takes your name, there is a little business to be had there."

Reigns has confirmed his entry in the 2025 Royal Rumble Match. He will be joined by John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and other notable superstars.

The OG Bloodline leader wants to become a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion after being dethroned by Cody Rhodes in 2024.

