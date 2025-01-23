Has WWE found its next Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been one of the company’s most popular names in the last five years. The Head of the Table recently started his journey to reclaim his glory by defeating Solo Sikoa and taking back his Ula Fala. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion could have found its next Roman Reigns in Luca Crusifino.

Born Roman Macek, Crusifino is signed to the NXT brand of WWE. He is a former football player and currently a member of the D’Angelo Family. Interestingly, while he shares his real-life first name with Roman Reigns, the 24-year-old star also has a strikingly similar appearance to The OTC.

Interestingly, back in April 2022, Crusifino appeared for an interview with the Breakfast with Benz podcast. He opened up about how he was picked by WWE during the tryouts from a group of several tall and muscular guys. Luca also made a very bold claim by saying that The Tribal Chief stole his first name:

"There were people who were 6'7'', 6'8'', there were a few guys around my height too, probably a little skinnier and more defined. There are people in WWE around the same height. Roman Reigns, he stole my name so we have some beef there, he's about my height. I was at Monday Night RAW in Pittsburgh and I was standing front row. He's about my height, a little more cut up, he's the champion, but when someone takes your name, there is a little business to be had there." (H/T: Fightful)

Notably, these comments came around the same time Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to hold both the WWE and the Universal Titles. This shows that Crusifino doesn’t shy away from punching people above his weight and the company could probably be looking at its next Reigns right now.

Crusifino is currently trying to make his mark in WWE’s developmental territory. It would be interesting to see if he is actually able to fill the gigantic shoes of The OTC someday.

Roman Reigns may not win the 2025 Royal Rumble

The WWE Universe awaits Roman Reigns to repeat his 2015 feat and win the Royal Rumble for the second time after a decade. This would be the first time The Tribal Chief would appear in a Rumble match since 2020. However, while Paul Heyman has announced that The OTC will win the 30-man contest, Reigns could lose the match because of his Wiseman.

CM Punk recently spoke to the fans revealing that he could be calling in the favors he is owed at the Royal Rumble. While the exact terms and conditions of this favor are undisclosed, it is likely that it will involve a sacrifice on the part of Heyman or Roman Reigns.

Thus, there is a big possibility that The Second City Saint would use this advantage to sabotage The Head of the Table’s Rumble hopes.

This could be anything from Reigns helping Punk win the 30-man contest, forfeiting from the Rumble, or eliminating himself if he is the only man left other than The Straight Edge Superstar. It would be interesting to see when Punk calls his card and how will it impact The Tribal Chief.

