WWE Superstar reacts to Randy Orton's RKO breaking his rib

After suffering an injured rib from Randy Orton's RKO, WWE veteran MVP has posted his reaction via a tweet.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Randy Orton took on Bobby Lashley in a WWE title match. At one point, MVP interfered to prevent Lashley from getting pinned by The Viper.

A furious Randy Orton took him out with a massive RKO. Earlier today, WWE reported MVP had suffered a broken rib.

The superstar has now reacted to WWE's tweet and stated that he'll get his knee fixed while his broken rib heals.

"While I'm out suffering from this broken rib, I may as well get my knee fixed," MVP wrote as a response.

Randy Orton's RKO has claimed many victims over the years

In 2003, Randy Orton began using the RKO as his finisher, and it quickly became a hit among fans. The move became synonymous with the heel Orton.

Over the years, Randy Orton has put down a long list of opponents with his devastating move. RKO is bound to go down in history as one of the most dangerous wrestling maneuvers.

Coming back to MVP, he competed against Riddle and Lucha House Party on WWE RAW earlier this year. He blew his knee while walking towards the ring. Dave Meltzer had the following to say about the injury in WOR:

"Did you see MVP blow out his knee? I don't know how serious it was, he either took, I don't think it was from this, he either took a bump off the apron and landed on his feet then he gets into the ring, it seems like he was walking in the ring and his knee just went out. It didn't play into the match, he was limping…they were helping him to the back when the camera was off, but when the camera was on, he was trying to walk on his own and gut it out and not sell it," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestlingNews]

MVP will seemingly be out of action for a while due to his injury. It remains to be seen when he will resume his managerial duties in the upcoming weeks.

