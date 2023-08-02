WWE Superstar reacts to resurfaced photo with Triple H from 16 years ago

Triple H has been a part of the professional wrestling business for decades, interacting with performers from different eras. Current WWE star Ricochet recently reacted to a photo of himself and The Game from 16 years ago.

Ricochet signed with WWE in 2018 and has been a mainstay in the company for nearly five years now. However, before joining the Stamford-based organization, he competed on the independent circuit and some international promotions, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, Ricochet reacted to his photo with Triple H from 2007, which recently surfaced online.

"Haha 2007 was wild!" wrote Ricochet.

Check out the tweet from Ricochet and his photo with The Game in the tweet below:

Ricochet is currently feuding with Logan Paul. The two are scheduled to lock horns in a singles match at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

Triple H is a big fan of WWE star Robert Stone, according to Shawn Michaels

Robert Stone is currently working on WWE NXT as a manager. According to Shawn Michaels, both he and The Game see shades of the late great Bobby "The Brain" Heenan in Stone.

On a recent media call, Michaels discussed many topics, including Stone. He revealed what his long-term D-Generation X stablemate thought of the NXT star and further explained the comparison with Heenan.

"When he [Robert Stone] first came in, Hunter mentioned, 'He reminded me of Bobby Heenan. He can do so many different things.' That's a tall order. Bobby Heenan is the greatest manager of all time, but it's because Bobby could do anything. He could transition into anything you asked him to. Robert is the same way."

AuxGod @AuxGod_



HHH implied that he was on top of the wrestling world, as in not merely the "best in the game", but that he was "the game” 24 years ago today, Triple H said he was “The Game” for the First time in an interview with Jim Ross on Sunday Night HeatHHH implied that he was on top of the wrestling world, as in not merely the "best in the game", but that he was "the game” pic.twitter.com/OjMhpxM7GY

In recent years, several superstars from NXT have been called up to the main roster and have found significant success. With Michaels in charge of the brand and Triple H running things on the main roster, Stone could succeed under the bright lights of RAW or SmackDown, similar to Ricochet.

