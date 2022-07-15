“We kicked their a**” - WWE Superstar reacts to throwback match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has reacted to a throwback match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins from Extreme Rules.

Lacey Evans is one of the strongest women to enter the WWE. She spent the early part of her career in NXT before transitioning to the main roster. Earlier this year, she returned from her maternity leave and began working full-time on the road.

After she came back, a series of vignettes aired portraying her as a hero. She entered the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match but unfortunately failed to win. She recently went on Twitter to react to a throwback match between Big Time Becks and Seth Rollins:

Fans may not remember Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin teamed up to face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in an Extreme Rules intergender tag team match for the RAW Women's and Universal Championship. Evans and Corbin were unsuccessful in defeating the duo.

Lacey Evans makes a statement on WWE SmackDown

The Sassy Southern Belle returned with a series of vignettes which hinted that she would be working as a face. A few weeks later, she quietly moved to RAW and returned to SmackDown in the span of a week.

She worked as a babyface for the weeks leading up to the Money in the Bank premium live event. After the event, The Lady of WWE went back to her regular ways and reminded the fans how nasty she could be.

Last week, she was scheduled to team up with Aliyah for a tag team match. Before the match, Evans attacked her and cut a promo on the fans. She turned on the fans and left Aliyah in the ring.

It will be interesting to see where her heel turn takes her on the blue brand. The Sassy Southern Belle was previously a villain during her first run before maternitiy leave.

