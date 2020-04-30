WWE Superstar reacts to Chris Jericho mentioning him on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody took on Darby Allin in a TNT Championship Tournament match. The much-publicized bout ended with Cody picking up the win and advancing to the finals of the tournament.

Later in the night, Lance Archer beat Dustin Rhodes to secure a spot in the finals as well. Cody and Archer are going to go at it at AEW Double Or Nothing, to determine the first-ever TNT Champion.

During the match, Chris Jericho mentioned on commentary that a young Cody once defeated a young Austin Watson in amateur wrestling. For those unaware, Austin Watson is the real name of WWE Superstar Xavier Woods. It should also be noted that Woods and Cody faced off years ago, while in high school, with Cody picking up the win over the current SmackDown Superstar.

It didn't take long for Woods to notice this, and he posted a tweet reacting to the same. Check it out below:

WOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW — Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 30, 2020

Back in 2016, Chris Jericho had both Cody and Woods on his podcast, where the duo talked in length about their high-school rivalry.

Cody is currently the EVP of AEW and is dubbed by many as the biggest babyface in pro-wrestling today. Woods didn't do much of note upon his main roster call-up, but later became a part of The New Day and the faction turned into one of the most popular trios in WWE history.