WWE superstar ready to fight Stephanie McMahon and Trish Stratus for unique title (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Zelina Vega loved the idea of becoming the "Queen of Queens" but admits that she will first have to face Stephanie McMahon and Trish Stratus. She even challenged the latter to a match during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Since Queen Zelina hails from Queens, New York, it was suggested that she should adopt the name "Queen of Queens."

However, Vega feels that she will first have to get it cleared with Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus -- two women who have previously held the unique WWE title.

Stephanie McMahon was called "Queen of Queens" when Triple H adopted the name "King of Kings" in WWE. It started when the latter first used the 'King of Kings' theme song by Motörhead at WrestleMania 22 as his entrance music ahead of his match against John Cena.

On the other hand, Trish Stratus was given the name "Queen of Queens" during her short feud with Charlotte Flair. Both superstars competed inside the squared circle at the 2019 edition of WWE SummerSlam, widely publicized as a dream match at the time.

Zelina Vega feels that she will have to get approval from both the iconic WWE women mentioned above before using the title "Queen of Queens," which could potentially include a fight against 7-time women's champion. She was quoted as saying:

"I love that [Queen of Queens]. However, we might have a little trouble pulling that away from Trish and a little trouble pulling that away from Stephanie. They are not from Queens so I mean I would love the title. But like, alright Trish, let's go bro. Here we go, let's do this. Queen of Queens, here we go, you know what I mean. It's going to be a little bit of a fight but I would love that."

Queen Zelina opens up about returning to her hometown for WWE Survivor Series

Zelina Vega is excited to return to New York for Survivor Series 2021.

She's happy to come back to her hometown as the first-ever official Queen and is looking forward to her first in-ring appearance on the second-oldest pay-per-view in WWE history.

Vega defeated all odds to win the inaugural edition of the Queen's Crown Tournament in WWE. Since wearing the crown, she has enjoyed a successful run and is now looking forward to leading Team RAW to victory in WWE's battle for brand supremacy.

