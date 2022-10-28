WWE Superstar recalls being "massive Goldberg believer"

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss recalled being a massive Bill Goldberg believer as he grew up.

Goldberg was one of the hottest commodities during the mid-90s when WCW went up against WWE. He had a huge undefeated streak and squashed dozens of superstars to win the WCW World Championship.

Madcap Moss grew up watching wrestling and idolized several veterans, including Goldberg. On WWE Dutch, the 33-year-old superstar recalled being a massive believer in the WWE Hall of Famer:

"Yeah, the one that stands out for me is in Atlanta when he first won the WCW Championship against Hulk Hogan... I was in this little porch room with my family at the time. You know, I was a massive Goldberg believer and fan." (From 3:26 to 3:52)

After the demise of WCW, Bill made his way to WWE. During his second run with the company, he won the Universal Championship before entering the WWE Hall of Fame.

Madcap Moss recalls performing on the same show as Goldberg

Earlier this year, Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin feuded with Drew McIntyre on the blue brand. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns got an unexpected challenger in the form of Goldberg. The two were set to face each other at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

On the same night, Corbin replaced Madcap Moss with himself, who faced Drew McIntyre and lost. On WWE Dutch, Moss recalled performing on the same show as his childhood hero:

"It's kinda cool to look back at that I had a Goldberg poster in my room and on my shirt. Fast forward 20-25 years later, I am on the same show as him at Elimination Chamber. So it was pretty cool." (From 2:54 to 3:14)

It will be interesting to see if Moss gets a chance to step inside the squared circle with his childhood hero. Da Man currently has two months left on his WWE contract.

Do you want to see Madcap Moss go up against Goldberg? Sound off in the comment section.

