WWE Superstar takes a shot at Rey Mysterio by referencing huge botch

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day took a shot at Rey Mysterio by referencing a huge botch from his early days.

The Mysterios and Edge have been feuding with The Judgment Day for a while. After Finn Balor joined the stable, they attacked Edge and took him out for months. The Rated R Superstar returned at SummerSlam where he cost the stable their match against The Mysterios.

Judgment Day have been attacking Dominik and Rey Mysterio on a weekly basis. While Damian Priest is ready to face Edge next week on RAW, Ripley mocked Mysterio once again. Last Night, she mocked Mysterio by recreating a botched backstage segment involving The Master of 619 and Rated R Superstar:

It will be interesting to see how the feud between Edge and The Mysterios versus The Judgment Day unfolds.

What was the original segment involving Rey Mysterio and Edge?

The Ruthless Aggression Era gave the WWE Universe several world-class veterans such as John Cena, Batista, Brock Lensar, Rey Mysterio and more. In 2002, The Master of 619 made his WWE debut on SmackDown.

Mysterio worked on the blue brand and with the cruiserweight and tag team division in his early years with the company. He was named the Ultimate Underdog after facing the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Big Show and Kurt Angle.

Before teaming up with John Cena and Edge, the trio were busy filming a backstage segment. During the segment, Mysterio was performing pull-ups while the other two superstars were discussing their game plan. However, Mysterio botched and fell down, which led to all three superstars breaking character.

It is regarded as one of the funniest botches in the company's history and Mysterio has discussed it in several instances.

